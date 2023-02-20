HAHIRA – Valwood School inducted its first class of students into the Juan Jose Arevalo Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica — the Spanish Honor Society.
The ceremony took place on Valwood campus on Monday, Feb. 13. The chapter was established this year, school officials said in a statement.
To be eligible for membership in the SHH, students must be actively enrolled in an upper-level Spanish class (Spanish III or higher), have a cumulative Spanish average of 90 or higher and “must demonstrate character, leadership, honesty and service,” school officials said.
Brian Crouch, a Valwood Spanish teacher, and the society’s advisor said, “I am thrilled that our school now has a way to celebrate students who excel in their Spanish classes. I have truly enjoyed seeing the growth of our Spanish program and the hard work the students here today have put into their Spanish lessons.”
The 2023 inductees include seniors Bennett Alvarado, Conner Bland, Jacoba Foster, Scott Giddens, Emory Hogan, Anabelle Melendez, Pearce Persaud, Ryan Rackley and Madison Shapiro. Junior inductees are Olivia Brooks, Berkley Burns, MacKenzie Collins, Caylee Collins, James Godbee, Thomas Griner, Isabella Holloway, Morgan Hamm, Conner Hutto, Lacy Ann McLeod, Catriona Moore, Emma Shapard, Bella Shaw, Lawrence Smith, Bennett Tyrone and Olivia Wainright.
After receiving their membership certificates, Crouch presented two awards. The first award was the Premio de Excelencia, an “award given to graduating members who have shown excellence within the classroom and an exceptional commitment to the Spanish language,” school officials said. “These individuals have distinguished themselves in their acquisition and study of the language.”
Recipients were Jacoba Foster, Bennett Alvarado and Pearce Persaud.
The second award was the Premio de Honor, this award is given to “a graduating senior who not only excels in the classroom but distinguishes themselves in their assistance to the Spanish language program,” school officials said. “This award is represented in a student who demonstrates exceptional strength of character and integrity both in the classroom and in the community.” The recipient is Ryan Rackley.
“My hope is for our students to truly understand the value of speaking more than one language,” Crouch said.
