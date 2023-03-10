HAHIRA — The Valwood chapter of Girl Talk recently visited the Heritage House Nursing Home.
Members presented each resident with handmade valentines, fruit and flowers – compliments of Valdosta Greenhouses, school officials said in a statement.
Girl Talk is a peer-to-peer mentoring program that offers high school girls the opportunity to mentor middle school girls during their most formative years.
“Weekly meetings are a safe space for all girls to share and gain perspective on common experiences that have the potential to make a permanent impact on their lives,” school officials said.
