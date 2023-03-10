Valwood GirlTalk Chapter Spreads Valentine’s Day Cheer photo

Members and mentors Ryan Lightfoot, Esther Miller, Evelyn Soshnik, Brooklyn Flail, Elizabeth Booth, Hobby Houston, Julia Soshnik, Campbell Shaw, (mentor), Elle Scruggs (mentor), Bella Shaw (mentor), Olivia Brooks (mentor), Caroline Moreno, Clara Lavender, Medley Perry, Peyton Stiefel, Roxanne Peterman, Caroline Hamsley, Isabella Coile, Caroline White and Olivia Nijem participate in GirlTalk event.

 Submitted Photo

HAHIRA — The Valwood chapter of Girl Talk recently visited the Heritage House Nursing Home.

Members presented each resident with handmade valentines, fruit and flowers – compliments of Valdosta Greenhouses, school officials said in a statement.

Girl Talk is a peer-to-peer mentoring program that offers high school girls the opportunity to mentor middle school girls during their most formative years.

“Weekly meetings are a safe space for all girls to share and gain perspective on common experiences that have the potential to make a permanent impact on their lives,” school officials said.

