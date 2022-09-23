HAHIRA – Charis Eager, daughter of John and Carrie Eager, is the 2022 Valwood Homecoming Queen.
Hayes Perry, son of Cavan and Dana Perry, is the 2022 Homecoming King.
The 2022 homecoming court included Eli Pay, Hayes Perry, Coleman Yates, Charis Eager, Kaytibeth Music, Mary Schroer (seniors); Caylee Collins, Bella Shaw, C.J. Ewing, James Godbee (juniors); Murphy Johnson, Haidi Vu, Mills Moorman, Hudson Paylo (sophomores); and Libby Carroll, Bryanna Harsey, Caleb Connell, Tucker Daniel (freshmen), school officials said in a statement.
