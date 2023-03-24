HAHIRA — Valwood School’s Odyssey of the Mind teams had another strong showing at the recent Georgia state tournament in Columbus.
The purpose of the competition is to focus on creative problem solving using a team approach, school officials said in a statement.
Teams are scored on a combination of points earned from long-term solutions, spontaneous solutions and style.
The young Middle School Problem 3 team of Shania Singhani (third grade), Maci Westberry (fourth grade), Seriah Hasenauer (fifth grade), Drew DeMersseman (fifth grade), Avery Thacker (fifth grade), Solomon Hardy (sixth grade), Zachary Routsong (sixth grade) and coach Kerri Routsong won second place for Division II, Problem 3, The Walls of Troy.
"They impressed the judges with their performance and creative set," school officials said.
The Upper School Odyssey of the Mind team including Ava Garrett (eighth grade), Bry Harsey (ninth grade), Aahna Mattis (ninth grade), Annabel Musgrove (ninth grade), Jaxson Routsong (10th grade) and coaches Kerri Routsong and Christy Musgrove placed second in Division III, Problem 3, The Walls of Troy.
"The judges loved their songs, technical props and setting, and the team received an almost perfect score in style," school officials said.
Second-place wins qualify both teams for the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in Lansing, Mich., May 24-27.
For more than 20 years, Valwood has participated in Odyssey of the Mind, "an international educational program that provides creative problem-solving opportunities for students from kindergarten through college," school officials said.
Valwood School has one world championship from Odyssey of the Mind from 2006.
"We have had several teams qualify for Worlds, and in 2021, one of our teams finished sixth at Worlds," they added.
