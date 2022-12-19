HAHIRA — Valwood students delivered donated items to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch recently.
Each year, Valwood School participates in a holiday service project, school officials said in a statement.
During the last few years, the holiday service project has benefited the Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch. Every grade level from pre-K through 12th is asked to bring in an array of household and toiletry items, Christmas candy, school supplies and gift cards to be donated, school officials said.
The service project directly correlates with the “service” and “community” pillars of Valwood School’s mission, “Valwood works to instill in its students an abiding commitment to service by fostering in them respect for others, compassion for those in need, an understanding of civic duty and a responsibility to serve the communities in which they live.”
“We are proud to support the Boys Ranch year after year,” school officials said. “We could not continue this annual service project without the generous donations and support from the Valwood family.
“I’m glad Valwood gives me the opportunity to give back to people in my community who need help,” said James Godbee, a Valwood junior.
