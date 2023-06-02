Considerable cloudiness. High near 85F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 2:26 pm
VALDOSTA – The intersection of Vallotton Drive and North Troup Street will be blocked 1-7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, city officials said in a statement.
