VALDOSTA – Hazel Zipperer spent the first weekend of the new year celebrating her 100th birthday, gathered around dozens of friends and family at Mt. Zion Methodist Church.
Zipperer was born Jan. 6, 1923, in Blunts Creek, N.C. She relocated to Valdosta in 1953 for family.
She said family means a lot to her; those values were reflected in her lifelong career as a homemaker. She remained in that role alongside her husband, Foster, of 60 years until his passing in 2014.
Zipperer is the youngest of 12 siblings; seven sisters and four brothers. Today, she survives them all and said she plans on enjoying life with the family she’s created: two children, four grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
“I’m very grateful and blessed to be here and celebrate with everyone. I don’t know how to feel about being 100 because I never thought I’d get this far. Even though I’m not active like I used to be, I have very few health problems and I’m just here, enjoying life,” she said.
