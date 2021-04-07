VALDOSTA – After a months-long delay, Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders is ready for business.
The new restaurant opened Wednesday morning at 1900 Gornto Road, Suite K, and sits in a plaza near Baytree Road. Its grand opening was observed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Initially, owners planned to open Huey Magoo's in December but construction and the impact from COVID-19 caused delays, Ilene Leiber of Passion PR Consulting said in a past interview.
After close to a two-year process, franchisees Buck and Brooklyn Harris said they are relieved to finally open their doors. They also operate three Chicken Salad Chicks in Central Florida, they said.
The married couple is local to the region. Buck was born in Valdosta and was raised in Thomasville while Brooklyn is from Albany.
While Buck helped with operations, Brooklyn helped secure financial support, they said.
"It feels really great to come back," Buck said. "I love South Georgia. ... It feels really good to be back in this area. South Georgia's a special place."
The space at Huey Magoo's has two separate entry/exit doors, standalone tables with four chairs for seating, half and half seating with a booth and chair combo and high-rise seating.
Real bricks and reclaimed barn wood were used for the building, Buck said. He added his establishment has a "hipper look" than others.
He said Huey Magoo's separates itself from similar restaurants with its customer service and food quality.
There are hopes to draw traffic not only from Baytree Road but eventually from Interstate 75, too.
Currently, there are 40 employees but Buck said he follows an "always be hiring" model.
Chicken tender options are hand-breaded and grilled. Sauced tenders are also an option and available in buffalo, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan and sweet heat flavors.
Homemade dips are Magoo's, spicy Magoo's and ranch. Specialty dips are barbecue, garlic parmesan, sweet heat, honey mustard, buffalo and bleu cheese.
Tenders range in pricing. The minimum cost is $6.59 for three non-sauced tenders, crinkle-cut fries and Texas toast. Two other options, the five-piece and seven-piece, adds coleslaw to the plate.
What Huey's calls a "meal for two" includes eight pieces of tenders, two regular sides, two pieces of Texas toast and two Magoo's dips. Larger family-style selections are available.
Customers can order individual tenders in a six count, 10 count or 20 count.
The Magoo's sandwich – costing $7.39 – has tenders, thick-cut dill pickles, drizzled with the signature Magoo's dip. Other sandwiches and wraps are the buffalo sandwich, Magoo's wrap and buffalo wrap. All sandwiches and wraps come with crinkle-cut fries.
Side salads, farm-fresh salads and buffalo salads are available. The Magoo's favorite salad has tenders, mixed greens, cranberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes and raspberry walnut vinaigrette.
Dressings are homemade ranch, lite Tuscan Italian, bleu cheese, lite balsamic vinaigrette and honey mustard.
Sides include fresh baked cookies and fresh cut chips.
Watermelon iced tea is listed as one of the craft drinks.
A kid's meal option and catering are available.
Owners plan to introduce third-party ordering next week via DoorDash and Uber, they said.
Hours of operation: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Call (229) 262-7799 for more information.
