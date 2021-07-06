VALDOSTA – The Valdosta community-based outpatient clinic will be closed Wednesday, July 7, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa's impact, according to a statement released Tuesday by the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
Staff with the veterans affairs office will contact veterans affected by the closures for appointment rescheduling, the statement read.
If a veteran has a medical or mental-health emergency, the health system recommended calling 911 or going to the nearest emergency room, according to the statement.
The health system suggested visiting gachd.org, contacting the local health department or contacting local emergency management for shelter information, if needed.
"NF/SGVHS has activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill program due to anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than six months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances. The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1," the health system statement read.
"If a veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local (veterans affairs) medical center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1 (877) 741-3400. Veterans may also use their VA Health Chat app on their phone between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday."
