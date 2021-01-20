VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Veteran Affairs community-based outpatient clinic now offers COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday, according to a statement from the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System.
Vaccines are administered by appointment only, the release stated. Two appointments at the "same site of care" are required, the release stated.
Veterans wanting to get vaccinated by sites within the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System must presently receive care at one of the system's clinics "that meet current criteria" and will be vaccinated at the location where they get most of their care, according to the statement.
The free vaccines are given via drive-thru and walk-in clinics, according to the health care system.
Vaccine recipients can be veterans 65 years old and older or veterans who are considered essential workers, the release stated. Essential workers are firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and people who work in the educational system (teachers, support staff and daycare workers), according to the statement.
Identification or documentation verifying employment is required for essential workers, according to the health care system.
There is a 15-30 minute monitoring period following the vaccine being administered, the system stated.
The veterans affairs system asks recipients wear a short-sleeve shirt, face mask or face covering and have their veteran ID cards ready.
Visit https://bit.ly/2NmBFH7 for more information.
