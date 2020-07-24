VALDOSTA - Two more businesses within the Valdosta Mall will be closing their doors permanently.
Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Lane Bryant and Justice, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a statement released by the company, resulting in the loss of thousands of its storefronts.
The Lane Bryant and Justice inside the Valdosta Mall were listed by USA Today as two of the upcoming closures.
“The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Carrie Teffner, interim executive chair, said in a statement. "As a result, we took a strategic step forward today to protect the future of the business for all of our stakeholders."
