VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is still on track for students to return, either virtually or in person, Sept. 8.
At a Valdosta City Schools work session Tuesday evening, two Valdosta City Schools teachers spoke in favor of the face-to-face return.
Jodi Robbins spoke as both a parent and an educator in reference to a suggestion at a previous board meeting that Valdosta City Schools go all virtual.
“It seemed like a million scenarios ran through my head,” Robbins said, referring to an all virtual education. “What about my kids? What about teachers' kids? What about the kids that work in any capacity at VCS? Who will serve as a learning coach that facilitates learning and support while my husband and I are at work?”
Robbins said the burden of educating would fall on the parent or, in homes like her own, would be on a babysitter.
Quoting the American Academy of Pediatrics, Robbins said there are several negative impacts on students since school let out, such as identifying learning deficits and signs of abuse.
Dr. Elizabeth Flail took the podium after Robbins and echoed similar sentiments, noting it's important for students to get back in the classroom with the appropriate measures.
“The community wants to know that the school is hearing that parents want their kids to go back to school in person and that an online approach quickly or abruptly being made all virtual for everyone might not be the right risk stratification for each student and population.”
Following this public participation, Dr. Todd Cason spoke on the system's current options for students and reminded everyone of the option between virtual and face-to-face. The deadline to decide between the two is 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
At the time of the meeting, 40% of students were signed up for the virtual learning option, Cason said, and the system will be monitoring the percentage of cases between now and the students' date to return.
He presented before the board a matrix that is being used to determine if the school should have to close again based on the percentage of cases. According to his data, the amount of cases is currently at 2.2%, which means parents have the option to choose between face-to-face and virtual.
However, should the cases rise above 5.1%, the schools would again temporarily close.
Board members reviewed questions from the community, including how the school will be handling a positive case of COVID-19.
Cason said if a positive case is found, administration and public health will be contacted with Beth DeLoach serving as the COVID-19 coordinator for the district. He said while the whole school won't close for one case, the classroom may have to be quarantined for 10-14 days.
Dr. Alvin Hudson is working to coordinate the meals on wheels program which is expected to begin again on Aug. 6.
All Valdosta City School meetings are live streamed via the system's Facebook page. The next regularly scheduled board of education meeting will be 7 p.m. Aug. 11.
Information for parents and students, including full reopening plans and more specifics of digital learning, can be found online at gocats.org.
