ATLANTA — The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced student Steven T Jones-Johnson of Valdosta has been selected to be a member of the organization.
The society recognizes “top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment,” organizers said in a statement. “The announcement was made by James W. Lewis, NSHSS co-founder and president.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Steven has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said. “Steven is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support the growth and development,” Lewis said. “We help students like Steven build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way – from high school to college to career – NSHSS “connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions,” organizers said.
For more information about NSHSS visit: www.nshss.org.
