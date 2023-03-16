ATLANTA – A Valdosta student is competing Friday in the state spelling bee.
Wynter Lawson, a Valdosta Early College Academy student, will face students from across Georgia March 17 at Georgia State University in the Georgia Association of Educators’ State Spelling Bee, school officials said in a statement.
“If someone asked you to spell ‘anciency,’ ‘geikia’ or ‘ubiety,’ would you know how, or know what they meant? Chances are your spell check or ChatGPT wouldn’t know these either,” school officials said. “Well get ready, because these and other ‘everyday’ words could be gliding from the tongues of 20 of Georgia’s finest spellers” during the state spelling bee.
Here are the nine GAE regions and the Georgia Independent School Association winners and runners-up:
1 W/ Walker Emma Edgeworth 8/ Saddle Ridge Middle 14
1 R/ Whitfield Lucy Brown 8/ Valley Point Middle 13
2 W/ Hall Andrew Boyd 8/ North Hall Middle 14
2 R/ Forsyth Yazhini Murugan 5/ Mashburn Elementary 10
3 W/ Gwinnett Anusha Chavar 5/ Riverside Elementary 10
3 R/ Gwinnett Sriniket Nuthalapati 8/ North Gwinnett Middle 13
4 W/ Atlanta Grayson Trawick 8/ KIPP STRIVE Academy 13
4 R/ DeKalb Abhiroop Banerjee 5/ Vanderlyn Elementary 11
5 W/ Fayette Matthew Baber 7/ Rising Star Middle 13
5 R/ Clayton Uwarre Olaye 5/ Morrow Elementary 11
6 W/ Houston Mishon Hyacinthe-Bynes8/ Northside Middle 13
6 R/ Muscogee Sonali Sahai 7/ Richards Middle 12
7 W/ Columbia Sai Lakkimsetti 8/ Stallings Island Middle 13
7 R/ Clarke Andreas Dillies 8/ Clarke Middle 13
8 W/ Chatham Peniel Nti 5/ Southwest Elementary 11
8 R/ Tattnall Joseph Banks 8/ North Tattnall Middle 13
9 W/ Irwin Rhiana Escobar 8/ Irwin County Middle 14
9 R/ Valdosta City Wynter Lawson 7/Valdosta Early College Acad13
GISA W/ Martinez Ayanna Khiani 7/ Augusta Prep Day School 12
GISA R/ Mt. Berry Nina Mayer 8/ Berry College Middle 14
“The student who emerges from this inspiring competition will be crowned the Georgia Association of Educators’ State Spelling Bee champion and will represent the state in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington, D.C. area, May 28-June 2,” school officials said.
GAE President Lisa Morgan said, “We at GAE consider all twenty of these students champions. We congratulate them, as well as their families and supporters, who have given so much of their time to help put them in the position to become a state champion. We also want to congratulate all of our state’s students who participated beginning with their classroom and school level bees.
The spelling bees provide students with an opportunity to engage in academic competition, increase their levels of sportsmanship, and enjoy their participation along the way.”
