VALDOSTA — COVID-19 has made its way to the inmate population at Valdosta State Prison.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, five VSP inmates have contracted the novel coronavirus and three of them had recovered from the disease as of Tuesday evening.
The prison has an inmate capacity of 1,312, according to the state corrections website.
Prison staff infections have risen significantly in a month, and as of Tuesday, 52 VSP staff have contracted COVID-19 and 16 of them have recovered, according to the GDC. Again, the GDC did not specify if any of the corrections employees were hospitalized.
All staff infections are self-reported, according to the corrections department, as they do "not have the rights to obtain medical information on staff."
VSP staff had already experienced infections with a dozen staff members testing positive for the virus July 3 and four having recovered by that time, according to a corrections department statement from a previous Valdosta Daily Times report. No inmates had been reported with cases of COVD-19 then.
There are 380 staff positions at the prison, according to the earlier Times report.
No deaths from COVID-19 — inmates or staff — have been reported by state corrections officials as of Tuesday evening.
