VALDOSTA — No new student COVID-19 cases and one new staff case have been reported at Valdosta City Schools as of Sept. 25.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,248 students with 3,202 virtual and 5,046 in-person, according to the report.
Nine students are quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released Monday by city school officials.
Out of the system's 1,121 employees, six are quarantined for possible exposure.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Oct. 5, school officials said, and will reflect data from Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.