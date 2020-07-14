VALDOSTA – Even with a 10% cut, Valdosta City Schools' proposed budget for the coming year will have no reduction in positions, salary or work days for its employees.
Valdosta City Schools finance committee met Monday afternoon to discuss its proposed budget that will be up for vote during the board of education meeting Tuesday.
Jeremy Jones, VCS assistant finance director, said while the school system was originally bracing for a 14% cut, there is only a 10% cut and money will be pulled from the general fund for balancing the budget.
While only one new position was added for the coming year, no cuts were made to already held positions. The nurse at Horne Learning Center was promoted from part- to full-time given the current climate, Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said.
Based on this proposed budget, Valdosta City Schools would not make any cuts in salary for its employees and no furlough days would be implemented.
The budget, even with the cuts, includes three new buses, Chromebooks for all students and teachers and added wireless access points in school buildings and on some buses.
The CARES Act will also be used for remote learning along with personal protection equipment and enlisting the services of a company that will fully sanitize schools, playgrounds and buses every 90 days.
As of Monday, Cason added, 14% of the city school population had signed up for virtual learning and anticipates the number may increase.
The vote for the adoption of the budget will take place 7 p.m., July 14. All Valdosta Board of Education meetings are live-streamed via the district’s Facebook page.
All current information for parents of Valdosta City School students regarding reopening plans can be found on gocats.org.
