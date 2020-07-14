VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to delay the start of city schools until Sept. 8.
The start date is the day after the Labor Day holiday and does not affect teachers beginning pre-planning July 30. Classes were originally scheduled to start Aug. 6.
The later start date means the cancellation of fall break, school officials said during the school board meeting. The school year will still end May 21.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue to update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.