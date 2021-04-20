VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to hold a called meeting Wednesday evening.
The meeting agenda includes “consideration of settlement of all lawsuits brought by former football coach Alan Rodemaker and Leah Rodemaker against the school district, school board members and school district staff and employees” as an item requiring action.
The meeting will be held 7 p.m. at Valdosta Middle School and streamed via Facebook.
The next regular VBOE meeting will be held 7 p.m., April 27.
