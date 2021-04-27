VALDOSTA — The empty Valdosta Board of Education seat for Superward West was not filled Tuesday evening.
The nominating committee originally selected three possible candidates: Lynne Wilson, Peggy Parramore and Marty Roesch.
All three candidates have a background in education, same as previous board member Kelly Wilson. Wilson resigned from the board after she accepted a job that would be a conflict of interest, leaving the Superward West seat vacant.
The school board agenda included an action item on selecting a person to fill the vacant seat from the three candidates.
Trey Sherwood made a motion for Parramore to be selected for the seat. He was backed by Tad Moseley, Stacy Bush and Debra Bell. Those opposed were Warren Lee, Tyra Howard, Kelisa Brown and Liz Shumpard.
With the deadlock, the motion died and the seat will go back to nominating committee.
