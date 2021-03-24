VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools custodial staff will receive a pay bump thanks to a decision made Tuesday during the Valdosta Board of Education meeting.
The topic of custodial pay had come up previously during school board finance committee meetings and, across the board, members agreed custodial staff members deserved a raise.
Tuesday, the board was presented with figures for a $10, $11 and $12 minimum wage increase and how much that would cost the district.
The $10 move would cost the district $215,485, the $11 would cost $356,463 and the $12 would cost $496,931.
The choice came down to either $11 per hour or $12 per hour – both a significant increase from the $8.38 they currently make.
Stacy Bush, school board chair, asked how the wages stack up against other communities. Dr. Alvin Hudson said $11 would make Valdosta competitive and $12 would put them over.
Hudson clarified, saying the pay rate would put Valdosta over the pay market for custodians in the local area. Tyra Howard, board vice chair, said it could attract new employees and voiced her approval of the $12 bump.
Board member Warren Lee was also a vocal supporter of the $12 move.
“We have individuals working in this system making way below poverty,” Lee said. “I’m not putting the blame but also we need to shed light on what is happening and why we are here tonight. We all on this board have been talking about increasing custodian pay because we all know what they are making: nearly nothing.”
Lee brought the motion to the floor for the increase to $12 per hour.
Member Trey Sherwood said the finance committee is in full favor of an increase, but couldn’t decide on a set amount due to there being several other positions, such as paraprofessionals and school nutrition workers, that are also underpaid.
His suggestion was for the $11 per hour, as it is still a substantial increase, and his hope is the other positions can receive possible raises, too.
Bush said $12 is a 31% year-over-year increase and $11 is a 23.8% increase.
The motion passed with a five to three vote. Those who voted in favor of $12 were Stacy Bush, Tyra Howard, Liz Shumpard, Kelisa Brown and Warren Lee. Trey Sherwood, Tad Moseley and Debra Bell opposed it.
Substitutes also received a pay increase as a way to attract qualified subs, which was unanimously approved by the board.
This pay increase will bump non-certified substitutes from $60 per day to $75 per day, certified substitutes from $75 per day to $100 per day and long-term certified subs from $150 per day to $180 per day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.