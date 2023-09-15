VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Schools Board of Education heard several financial proposals including the purchase of new buses during Tuesday evening’s regular session meeting.
The meeting began with Finance Committee Chairman and Board Member of District Trey Sherwood updating the board about the committee’s meeting earlier Tuesday afternoon. Sherwood called on Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dr. Alvin Hudson to present the committee’s topics for discussions.
Hudson introduced a pilot program for Valdosta High School to obtain five purchase cards that club advisors and head athletic coaches check out to use for expenses on travel trips.
“The reason why we are looking to start this program is in response to more and more vendors, businesses restaurants and hotels) refusing to accept school system checks, the Finance Department has researched credit (purchase) cards with personalized limits,” Hudson explained to the board.
Under this program VHS would have three athletic cards and two cards designated for clubs and can be limited by amount, type of expense, date, or time frame in which the card can be used.
“This will allow each sport or club to check out a card from the school’s front office before traveling, the principal or bookkeeper can set restrictions based on the planned expenses, and the card and receipts will be returned after travel,” he said.
The district office and the school will have real time access to see charges through the online portal. Each card can be set at different limits, but they cannot all exceed the total limit of $25,000.
Board Members Warren Lee of District 3 and Brittney Coons-Long, an at-large member, respectively, raised concerns about the cards’ use for restricted items and how immediate the return check-in process would be.
Hudson responded that the check out process would explain the types of purchases that could be made and that the card holders would have to return the card immediately upon returning from the travel trip.
Limit increase for
district credit card
To decrease the financial burden on district personnel and employees by paying upfront travel costs when attending professional learning conferences and workshops, Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart and Hudson proposed to increase the district’s credit card limit from $20,000 to $50,000.
“A lot of our staff members may find it difficult to attend workshops and professional learning activities because they just don’t have the funds upfront to pay for the hotel costs,” Hudson said.
Staff members currently follow a reimbursement plan for expenses when traveling for work.
Purchase of new buses
Valdosta City Schools has received two grants to purchase new buses for the transportation department. The first grant awarded from the Georgia Department of Education totals $1,057,320 for 12 buses with allocated funding of $88,110 per bus, according to shared documents. The buses under this grant must be purchased and paid by June 30, 2025.
Hudson informed the board that VCS also received two State Bond buses with an allocated funding of $88,110 per bus in total of $176,220.00. The two state bond buses must be purchased and paid for by June 30, 2024.
The board approved Lockhart’s recommendation of approving seven buses to be purchased in the amount of $938,975. Hudson said five buses will be dedicated to regular education and two will be dedicated to special education. The remaining seven buses will be purchased at a later date.
“These seven buses would be reimbursed at $88,110 each for a total reimbursement of $616,770.00. The remaining amount ($322,205.00) can be paid with SPLOST,” the documents showed.
Other actions
The district’s fiscal year (FY) 2025 budget calendar was also approved.
The VHS P-Card Pilot program, the district credit card limit increase and the purchase of new buses were unanimously approved with a vote 7-0. Vice Chair Kelisa Brown of District 2 and Board Member Tad Moseley of District 6 were absent from the votes.
The Valdosta City Schools Board of Education next scheduled work session meeting is for Sept. 26 at Pinevale Elementary School.
