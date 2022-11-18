VALDOSTA — A Valdosta resident has been promoted to head up a Georgia Bureau of Investigation field office.
Jason Seacrist has become special agent in charge of the GBI’s Region 4 field office in Douglas, according to a GBI statement. He had previously been Region 4’s assistant special agent in charge.
Seacrist will be responsible for supervision of the staff assigned to this regional field office that conducts criminal investigations within an 11-county area of operations.
Seacrist is a veteran of the Navy. He graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of business administration in accounting in 2004 and received a master of business administration from Robert Morris University in 2013. Seacrist is pursuing a master of public safety administration at Columbus State University, according to the statement.
