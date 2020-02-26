VALDOSTA – A Lowndes County man has been charged in connection with the death investigation of Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement released Wednesday.
Jaivon Abron, 22, is charged with two counts of false statements in Lowndes and one count of concealing a death in Peach County, the statement reads.
Abron lives in Valdosta and is friends with the prime suspect, Demarcus Little, according to a GBI press conference held Wednesday.
Little, 22, was Gunn’s boyfriend and is charged with one count of malice murder, according to authorities.
Police secured additional arrest warrants in the investigation Wednesday, the statement read.
The Fort Valley Police Department first investigated Gunn’s disappearance Friday, Feb. 14, and the police department requested assistance from the GBI Saturday, Feb. 15, according to the statement.
Ground searches were conducted in Peach and Crawford counties and surrounding areas, according to the statement.
Authorities discovered Gunn’s body in a wooded area on Greer Road in Crawford County, near the Peach County line, Tuesday, Feb. 18, police stated.
The manner of death in Gunn’s case was ruled a homicide, the statement reads.
Authorities are searching for the bumper to Gunn’s car which is considered evidence and needs to be located, according to the GBI. A GBI agent said a phone was recovered about 30 minutes before the press conference.
Abron is currently booked into the Peach County Jail “prior to being transported to Lowndes County,” according to the GBI statement.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
