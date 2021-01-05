VALDOSTA — Four new student COVID-19 cases and 23 new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools.
This data reflects numbers reported to the school system from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, according to a report released by school officials.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,278 students with 2,409 virtual and 5,869 in-person, according to the report.
There are 10 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released this week by city school officials.
Out of the system’s 1,122 employees, 21 are quarantined for possible exposure.
Valdosta City Schools announced last week it would be temporarily returning to schools virtually after the holidays due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. In-person instruction is scheduled to continue Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.