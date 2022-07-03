VALDOSTA – "No uterus; no opinion."
"Abort the Supreme Court."
"There’s no hate like Christian Love."
These chants could be heard along North Ashley Street sidewalks Saturday.
Several protesters from across South Georgia and North Florida voiced their dissent with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark decision which effectively reversed the constitutional right to abortion set by Roe v. Wade.
The Downtown Valdosta protest was organized by Christina Hansard, a sophomore Valdosta State University psychology major who wanted to channel her frustration with the decision into a full-scale protest.
“I remember being completely angry and outraged when I heard they overturned Roe v. Wade," she said. "I’ve always been proactive and want women to be considered equal. I know I’m privileged due to being white and American, so I wanted to use my platform to empower other people to have a voice, people who felt as upset as I was."
Hansard said she didn’t anticipate the outpouring of interest in her protest, adding she expected about 20-30 people. She said about 40 people expressed interest via a post on her Facebook page June 27. Two days later, she had responses from more than 225 people.
“I had a group of 40 people from Perry, Florida, alone that confirmed they were coming. It’s still unbelievable to me. I didn’t think I’d get this much interest because we all know Valdosta is a conservative town. I didn’t get nearly as much of a negative reaction as I thought I would,” she said.
VSU’s A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now and Black Voters Matter Fund reached out to Hansard to collaborate.
Kathryn Grant with Store All Firearms Effectively to Thrive and a partner with Black Voters Matter said she feels protesting for abortion rights aligns with the organization’s objectives.
“SAFE to Thrive is an organization that works to save lives. The decision by SCOTUS is going to put lives at risk. So for us, there’s a very clear tie with bad public policy and the unnecessary loss of life and suffering in our community,” she said.
Black Voters Matter Fund set up a booth to mobilize voting efforts and encourage protesters to register.
D.J. Davis, president of ACTION, took an active role in the protests, leading a march around the Lowndes County courthouse and chanting phrases such as "They said no choice; we say pro-choice."
“Majority of the members of ACTION are women. We cannot be great citizens if we allow other citizens to be hurt and misused. The Supreme Court decision was a total mistake and we need to address that,” he said.
Hansard speculated the protest would have had an even greater turnout if VSU was currently in its regular semester; many of the protesters are college students.
Jaylah K. Thomas, a sophomore sociology major at VSU, expressed similar sentiments, stating many on campus would utilize the opportunity to take action.
“I wanted to take part on the protest as a voice. A voice for the people of color and women of the United States who have been directly or indirectly affected by Roe v. Wade overturning. A voice that unifies women all across and a voice for our future daughters of America,” she said.
“I hope to display advocacy and awareness to the threatening decision of regulating someone's reproductive organs. I hope the sparks of protests make America uncomfortable because with uncomfortableness comes change and growth.”
However, the protest didn’t garner 100% support. Arthur Lee Waymon stood opposite protesters holding signs that read "Jesus Saves" and "Jesus is coming again." He said he didn’t come in response to the protests, adding he holds signs every weekend. But he still didn't agree with their stance.
“God loves these people. Life is precious. Suppose their mother would’ve aborted them. People are led because of false beliefs. See, I believe in God,” he said.
“Jesus has the final say so and I just want to be on his side. Sooner or later, we’re all going to stand before God. He is the judge, jury and everything. These people don’t know. Ain’t no option; God decides.”
Hansard gave attendees the floor to share their experiences regarding abortion. Mariah Anderson said she doesn't want young people to have to go through the experience of possibly having their rapist’s child if abortion is outlawed.
“No child should be put into that situation. You have stated they want to completely get rid of abortion no matter the circumstances. This can’t happen,” she said.
Another speaker, who did not identify herself, spoke about her experience of dealing with postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis, which led to a suicide attempt in 2018 when faced with the possibility of having another child.
“I was married with two kids. I chose them over the fetus. I have no regrets. I had to be there for them,” she said.
Given the support at the rally, Hansard said she will continue her activism, planning another protest at VSU during the next fall semester and creating an official organization that could start a movement in Valdosta.
“I don’t want this to be a one day thing. I really want to funnel it into a potential organization for VSU. I think everyone’s end goal is for (President Joe) Biden to sign Roe v. Wade into law. Our single protest can’t do that but it can spread awareness,” she said.
“To go from an idea of ‘I want my voice to be heard’ to having hundreds of people behind you is so powerful and emotional. It’s pushing me to do what’s best for myself and everyone else.”
