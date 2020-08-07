VALDOSTA – Valdosta police stopped a burglary in progress thanks to a tip from a 911 caller in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.
A 911 caller mentioned a possible burglary occurring on the 1700 block of North Forrest Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers responded at approximately 3 a.m. and, upon arrival, the first officer could hear a banging sound coming from the back of the business.
According to VPD, the officer approached the back of the business and observed a man fleeing the scene. The man ran to a vehicle parked near the business and began driving off as officers pursued him.
Officers attempted to stop the man but he ignored their instructions. Police officers continued pursuing Brockman's vehicle until he eventually stopped and ran on foot again.
When officers caught up to him on foot, he attempted to physically strike an officer with his fist, according to a police statement.
Evidence at the scene linked the man to the attempted burglary, reports stated.
Patrick Brockman, 40, was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he is charged with felony criminal attempt to commit burglary, felony criminal damage to property, felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of an officer and numerous traffic violations.
“Because of this citizen calling 911 when they thought they observed criminal activity, this burglary was prevented, and the offender was arrested. I am proud of the quick response by our officers, and their persistence in apprehending the offender,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.