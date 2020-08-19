VALDOSTA – A city police officer claims he did nothing wrong earlier this year when he slammed a man he misidentified as a suspect to the ground and broke his wrist, according to court records filed this week.
Antonio Arnelo Smith, a 46-year-old Black Valdosta resident, filed an excessive use of force lawsuit against the Valdosta Police Department, city officials and individual police officers this summer.
Smith's wrist was broken in February when VPD Lt. Billy Wheeler slammed him to the ground. Smith's suit claims police misidentified him as a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant.
A police body cam recording of the incident, released when the suit was filed, received international attention.
Wheeler and the city filed court documents this week responding to Smith's lawsuit.
Wheeler's response claims he was justified in his actions.
Wheeler denies violating any of Smith’s rights as Smith claimed in his lawsuit.
“Wheeler did not act maliciously, recklessly, wantonly, deliberately or willfully in any way toward plaintiff,” his response to the suit claims.
The city asks for the suit to be dismissed because Smith “suffered no constitutional violations as a result of their actions. ...These defendants are not liable because they acted in good faith and with probable cause, or at minimum, arguable probable cause,” the answer states.
“These defendants are not liable to plaintiff because their conduct did not violate any clearly established constitutional right of which a reasonable police officer would have known, and was likewise objectively reasonable.”
Body cam footage released in June shows Wheeler attempting to arrest Smith for a warrant during an investigation. He grabbed Smith from behind, asked him to put his hands behind his back and threw him to the ground.
The video shows officers discovered the warrant was for another man and not Smith. Smith was released and refused medical attention.
In addition to Smith and the VPD, the suit lists Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and VPD Patrolman Dominic Henry individually as well as members of the Valdosta City Council, VPD Patrolman Patrick Barrett and VPD Patrolman Hudson Durden.
This is a developing story that will be updated when additional information is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.