VALDOSTA — A veteran Valdosta police officer was fired and arrested late last week after an investigation into nude photos of underage subjects, according to the Lowndes County sheriff.
Lt. Jeremyah “J.B.” Jones, a 19-year veteran of the Valdosta Police Department, is charged with one count of child exploitation, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“The case was brought to our attention by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s office investigated; the allegations involved an account on a social media service, Paulk said.
Jones had been a traffic unit supervisor sergeant before he was promoted to lieutenant in March.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan released the following statement on Jones’ case Monday:
“On behalf of the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department, I am deeply saddened to hear about the arrest of former lieutenant Jeremyah Jones. Lt. Jones is a well-known individual throughout our community and has been employed with the Valdosta Police Department for 19 years," she said. "In light of the investigation, we have followed our internal protocol and policies as far as his employment with the City of Valdosta.
"Lt. Jones was placed on paid administrative leave on April 3, pending the outcome of the investigation. On April 14, our agency was made aware that the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office had obtained an arrest warrant for his arrest, so his employment with the City of Valdosta was terminated. Our agency fully cooperated with the investigation led by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
"It is also important for the public to know that these allegations do not reflect the fine men and women who honorably serve our community on a daily basis," Manahan added. "At this time, we will refrain from answering any questions or making any further statements, please refer those to the sheriff’s office.”
