VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department wants people to join its team.
“We invite you to our open testing hiring event on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Valdosta Police dept., 500 N. Toombs St.,” police said in a statement. “This test is the initial stage of the hiring process and it could lead to a fantastic career in law enforcement at one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation.”
People may arrive 30 minutes prior to the testing time, police said in a statement.
Once people have successfully completed the process, VPD will send candidates to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, which means they will be getting paid while attending training.
Already sworn law enforcement officers do not need to attend the testing, simply turn in an application for employment, police said.
The testing will be at the Valdosta Police Department training room, 500 N. Toombs St.
“We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits. Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department,” police said. “Applicants taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15 cash, which is the testing fee.”
Minimum Requirements
– Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.
– Applicant must a United States citizen.
– Applicant cannot have any felony convictions, according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.
– Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions, according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1.
– Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED.
– Applicant must have valid driver’s license.
Salary Information
– $42,054.51, base salary ($20.22 per hour).
– $43,054.47, partial college ($20.70 per hour).
– $44,054.43, full college ($21.18 per hour).
The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.
Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com. For information on the process and benefits, email Lt. Colby Clark at cclark@valdostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3099.
