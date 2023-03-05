THOMASVILLE – The City of Valdosta participated in the first-ever More Than Murals Workshop, a three-day intensive session on using art to address community challenges.
The workshop was organized and sponsored by the Georgia Council for the Arts, the City of Thomasville, the Georgia Municipal Association and the Thomasville Center for the Arts, city officials said in a statement.
The following 12 cities went through an application process to be chosen to participate: Canton, Cairo, Doraville, Griffin, Homerville, Milledgeville, Monroe, Sugar Hill, Tifton, Valdosta, Vidalia and Watkinsville.
Each of the city’s team had to include three local leaders representing an arts organization, or artist in their community, a city manager or a member of the city council, and a downtown program manager or tourism professional.
The 12 cities got the opportunity to see what Thomasville has accomplished through strategic partnerships with artists, arts organizations, local businesses and the city.
