VALDOSTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to make Valdosta a stop on his latest COVID-19-related tour of the state.
Gov. Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp, will be flying throughout the state Friday, "encouraging Georgians to do Four Things for Fall to stop the spread of COVID-19," according to a statement from the governor's office.
The tour is designed to "encourage best practices and adherence to public health guidance ahead of the Labor Day weekend," the governor's office said.
Georgia had an increase in coronavirus cases following Memorial Day and the Fourth of July long weekends earlier this year.
The Kemps are scheduled to start the tour Friday, Sept. 4, in Atlanta then travel to Valdosta, Savannah and Augusta.
The Valdosta stop/press conference is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Friday, Valdosta Regional Airport, 2626 Madison Highway.
