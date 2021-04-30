VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta officially launched Valdosta On-Demand, the city’s new public transit system, this past week.
City Manager Mark Barber, who took lead in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, said he is ecstatic to roll this service out to residents. It’s something residents have wanted for years.
“It’s unique in the fact that we’re not large enough to have that traditional public transit system that people usually think of, but we’re large enough that we need to provide some public transit service,” he said.
It’s a “meet in the middle” but also a great start.
Valdosta On-Demand was created in partnership with Via, a worldwide transportation company, which allowed the city to produce this service without purchasing any vehicles, and gave it a starting fleet of seven vehicles, two of which are handicap accessible.
Residents or any potential users within city limits can utilize the service via its app – “Valdosta On-Demand, available on the Apple and Google Play stores – or by calling (229) 441-2940.
Barber said the service differs from ride apps such as Uber and Lyft in how it offers virtual bus stops throughout the city, too.
The first 10 rides are free, through June, for every user, and after that it’s $2 to go anywhere in the city using the service during its 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday usage period.
There’ll be talking and no more walking as this need is fulfilled, Mayor Scott James Matheson said. The need was noticeable as soon as 6 a.m. came April 27, he said.
“It’s been very busy this morning,” Matheson said. “As a matter of fact, we were lucky to keep two out of service, this morning, to come and bring some of the council here.”
In addition to the many city staff and council members, Matheson recognized the participation of Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Matheson said Ossoff’s office acknowledged Valdosta as the first community in the country to have its entire public-transit system based on an on-demand service.
The city will be showing it to Ossoff when he visits May 6.
Valdosta is also the first city to partner with Via in Georgia given its 20-country range.
District 2 City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley said public transportation was one of her initial goals when elected to City Council in 2013. She said she is elated to see the service come to fruition.
“It took a few baby steps – it took a lot learning – to get there, but we’re here,” she said. “Right now with public transportation, I see the growth in Valdosta, I see other people having a little bit of hope.”
She believes a desire to do better and to do more will be drawn from this endeavor, not just by residents but from people on the outside looking in.
She said she sees the economy growing as more jobs will come and more people can get to those jobs using a dependable means to get there.
Right now, Valdosta On-Demand has its driver positions filled having completed training last week. There could be additional vehicles in the future, but that will be based on their initial usage.
“We wanted to start conservative because we’re in South Georgia and people just like to jump in their cars and go,” Barber said. “We wanted to give them a chance to take root and grow up from there based on the data we get from Via.”
The data will also allow the city to determine if more shifts are needed, perhaps expanding hours, becoming a 24/7 ride service or even just extending service to Friday.
Tooley said there will be tasks the service needs fulfilled down the road.
“It’s my understanding Via will be handling hiring drivers and everything, but they’re going to need people in other positions,” Tooley said. “They’re going to have to have people for scheduling, they’re going to have to have people making sure vehicles are kept in order, clean and maintained.”
Anyone looking for a job with the service can apply at ridewithvia.com.
