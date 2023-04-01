Valdosta’s Oldest Home hosts “Drop-In” photo

The Roberts House hosted a ‘drop in’ event.

VALDOSTA – The city’s oldest home hosted a “drop-in” recently at 206 Wells St. in the Fairview neighborhood.

The Valdosta Heritage Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, partnered with Kellerman Construction and J. Glenn Gregory & Associates Architects and recently completed reenforcing the second-floor joist systems allowing for the completion of the commercial fire suppression installation, organizers said in a statement.

