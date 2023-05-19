VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Networking Professionals recently held a networking event.
The theme was the Kentucky Derby Social, organization representatives said in a statement.
VNP is offered through the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Members of VNP are professionals who are either the owner or employee of a local business. The group meets weekly for lunch at Jack’s Chophouse.
VNP “provides opportunities for its members to connect with other businesses and business leaders within the community,” representatives said. “The purpose of the group is to build relationships, share best business practices and generate referrals.
“As the old saying goes, ‘It’s easier to do business with someone you know.’ It is still an important way to market your business. Being part of a business networking group can be beneficial to your bottom line.”
The leads generated in the group are considered “hot” leads and closing rates are much higher than a “cold” call, they added.
VNP allows only one business from each sector so there is no competition within the group. The meeting opens with each member giving a two-minute elevator pitch and one member giving a more in-depth presentation so the group can determine good leads for that business.
“VNP members have learned that the better they know the other members, the better they can recommend them,” representatives said.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce has one leads group presently. For more information and details, call Betty Morgan, (229) 247-8100.
