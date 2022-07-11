Valdosta names new city engineer

VALDOSTA — Benjamin O’Dowd has been named the new city engineer for Valdosta, according to a statement from the city.
O'Dowd began his college career at Valdosta State University before transferring to Georgia Institute of Technology, where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
O'Dowd has worked in the private sector for the past six years.
"My wife and I are excited to join the Valdosta family in my new role as city engineer," O'Dowd said in a statement. "I first arrived in Valdosta when my father was stationed at Moody (Air Force Base) in 2007 and the city has held a special place in my heart ever since. I am eager to lead, grow and serve as a member of the City of Valdosta team."
O'Dowd and his wife, Tori, have a 2-year-old son, Emerson. When O'Dowd is not working, he said he enjoys playing music, working on DIY projects around his home and spending time with his family.
"I am excited to have Ben on the city's leadership team," City Manager Mark Barber said in a statement. "The new energy and experience Ben conveys will heighten the continual effort to improve the quality of life in our community by a sincere commitment to the ideals of public service."
Mayor Scott James Matheson added, "Benjamin is a perfect fit for our city, and I am excited about the leadership and energy he will bring to the role of our new city engineer."
