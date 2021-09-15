VALDOSTA – Authorities want to hear from parents of children who may have come in contact with a Lowndes County man indicted on charges of producing child pornography.
A federal grand jury recently indicted Henry Theodore "Ted" Salmons, 48, of Valdosta on charges of three counts of production of child pornography, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Middle District of Georgia's office.
"If convicted, Salmons faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count," authorities said. "An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt."
The indictment alleges that two minor children were enticed to "engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed," authorities said.
Authorities ask parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with Salmons to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, (229) 671-2900.
“It is imperative that parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with Henry Salmons reach out to investigators at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with any concerns,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a statement. “We are thankful for the strong partnership we have with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office as we all work relentlessly to protect children across the Middle District of Georgia.”
Due to authorities seeking additional information, The Valdosta Daily Times included the name of this suspect.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
"Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims," authorities said.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab "resources."
The Salmons case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katelyn Semales and Alex Kalim are prosecuting the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.