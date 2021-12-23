VALDOSTA – Ragan Bailey suffered for years from seizures which kept him from school.
He and his parents had to make a life-altering decision to have a procedure done in order for him to have some semblance of a normal life.
Now, 21-year-old Ragan Bailey will graduate with his high school diploma from the Costal Plains Charter High School in January.
Four years ago, Bailey had half of his brain removed which required him to have to learn to walk, talk and basically relearn all motor-skill functions. Since his procedure, he has not suffered from seizures.
“My biggest challenge was getting back into school because the surgery impaired my speech and learning,” he said said.
Bailey was unable to graduate with his graduating class of 2019, due to his recovery from the major surgery.
He said the biblical Colossians 3:23 motivated him to earn his high school diploma through all of the adversity he has faced during the last four years.
"Whatever you do," the scripture reads in the New International Version, "work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters."
“I am pretty excited because I have waited on this day for a long time,” Bailey said. “I set a goal for myself and I had faith I was going to walk across the stage and receive my high school diploma.”
After a second brain surgery that removed the right hemisphere October 2017, Bailey has been free of seizures for four years, he said.
His fight with Rasmussen’s started at 10 years old when the seizures began and he was officially diagnosed in 2012.
Bailey has stayed positive throughout the experience, said Tammy Bailey, his mother.
“There were times when I was ready to have a pity party,” Tammy Bailey said, "and he would say, ‘Mom, it’s OK; God’s got a plan for this and it’s fine and we’re going to be OK.”
Since the surgery in 2017, he has suffered migraines but doctor’s have been able to provide treatment that has eased the pain.
“The doctors provided an alternative treatment, he was really able to get in and finish his coursework towards his diploma,” Tammy Bailey said.
Ragan and his parents travel to Shands Hospital for regular scheduled doctor’s check ups.
He has not been hospitalized since his surgery in 2018, according to Tammy Bailey.
She said she and her husband, Shannon, are immensely proud of Ragan for his perseverance and determination to accomplish this goal.
“We’re very, very blessed that he’s come as far as he’s come with everything,” Tammy said. “We are thankful to everyone in the community that has prayed for Ragan and supported our family along this journey.”
The Bailey family will be celebrating Ragan’s graduation with the community on 1:30-3:30p.m. Saturday, Jan.15, for a drive-thru celebration at Wood Valley Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.