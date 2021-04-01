VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested on two felony charges early Thursday morning stemming from a burglary at a Melody Lane convenience store, according to a police statement released Thursday.
Michael L. Morton, 36, is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal damage to property, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
At about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, officers investigating an alarm call were dispatched to a convenience store located at the 900 block of Melody Lane, a police statement read.
Police observed broken glass from the store and viewed surveillance footage, which led to a search for a man in the area, police said.
A patrol officer at the intersection of South Oak Street and Old Clyattville Road saw a man, later identified as Morton, standing next to a car that looked like the one in the surveillance video, police said. He was detained without incident, the VPD said.
Stolen items from the store, including a cash register, were located, authorities said.
Morton was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, they said.
“We are very proud of these officers for thoroughly investigating this case, which led to the quick arrest of this offender,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.