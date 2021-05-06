VALDOSTA – A 25-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident Wednesday night at the intersection of Orr Road and Staten Road, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Police responded to the intersection at about 8 p.m. after being notified of an accident involving a motorcycle, according to a VPD statement.
Officers found Alexander Kraemer unresponsive and with visible injuries, the statement read. He was pronounced deceased on the scene, the statement read.
Police officials said no other vehicles or people were involved in the accident and that the investigation is ongoing.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Kraemer,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.