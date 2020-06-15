VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old man died after being shot Sunday night, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
Police have not released his name due to the ongoing investigation.
At approximately 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Hudson street and, upon arrival, found the man with gunshot wounds to his body, according to officers.
Police officers provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived on the scene and transported the man to South Georgia Medical Center, according to the VPD statement.
Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said shortly after arriving at SGMC further resuscitation measures were deemed futile and the male was pronounced deceased.
Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to investigate the incident, which is being treated as a homicide, police stated.
If anyone has any information on this case, contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time.
