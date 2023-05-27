VALDOSTA – A man is dead after a Saturday shooting at a 900 block Barack Obama Boulevard residence.
Valdosta Police Department did not release the name of the 40-year-old man but said he was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday morning.
At 3:17 a.m. Saturday, May 27, police responded to 911 calls about a shooting at the Barack Obama Boulevard residence, police said in a statement released by Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
"When officers arrived at the residence, they found a 40-year-old male with gunshot wounds," police said.
Valdosta Police Department detectives and crime scene personnel are actively processing evidence and conducting the investigation.
The police statement makes no mention of a suspect or suspects.
Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department .
