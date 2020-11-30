VALDOSTA – A man is in custody on multiple charges following a high-speed chase through Valdosta and leading toward New Statenville Highway late Monday morning, according to authorities.
Cedrick Murray, 44, of Valdosta, is charged with a window tint violation, speeding 90 miles-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, said Capt. Stryde Jones of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11:30 a.m., a deputy noticed a Mercury Marquis traveling on North Forrest Street with window tint that was too dark, Jones said. The deputy attempted to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop, he said.
Deputies chased the driver as he took various turns and ran several stop signs and traffic lights before pulling to the side of New Statenville, Jones said.
The chase lasted about five minutes, he said.
The suspect is currently in custody at the sheriff’s office, Jones said.
