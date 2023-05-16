VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the accredited programs to recognize “their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach,” representatives said in a statement.
”We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president and chief executive officer of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours, representatives said. On average, every dollar a Main Street program spent to support its operations generated $24.07 of new investment back into its downtown communities.
Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
”We are proud of the impact that Downtown Valdosta has in our community; this re-accreditation proves that our Main Street and downtown businesses will continue to make an impact both economically and through the quality of life,” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
Georgia Main Street annually evaluates Valdosta Main Street’s performance, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.
To qualify for accreditation status, communities must meet strict standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
