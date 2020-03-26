VALDOSTA – City and county schools are preparing for new ways to educate students following Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order Thursday afternoon that all public schools will remain closed until April 24.
Schools have been directed to continue online instruction until students can return Monday, April 27. The University System of Georgia and Technical College System will remain closed for in-person instructions through the rest of the semester.
Lowndes County Schools released a statement Thursday saying meals and food bags will continue to be offered through Second Harvest and other community agencies and instructional packets will be available at most food distribution sites. Academic resources will be available online.
Meals sites and resources can be found on the Lowndes County Schools website: one.lowndes.k12.ga.us.
Valdosta City Schools is continuing to benefit from food offered through these nonprofits and Valdosta High School Principal Dr. Janice Richardson recently announced Valdosta High students will be able to login to their Google Classroom to view videos and complete assignments during this time.
All the information for Valdosta City Schools students can be found at gocats.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.