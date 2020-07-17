VALDOSTA — Both the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County have been designated as COVID-19 hot spots, according to a leaked White House document obtained by the nonprofit the Center for Public Integrity.
The document, dated July 14, was prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force and showed that 18 states — one being Georgia — are in the "red zone" or have more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Inside Georgia, the document reported Valdosta in the red zone, or the top 12, for the virus in metro areas and Lowndes County in the red zone for counties. The data cited stems from the first week of July.
Georgia not only landed in the COVID-19 red zone, according to the leaked document, but also the testing positivity red zone which means more than 10% of people tested report positive. Eleven states in the country had more than 10% positive test rates, according to the document.
The report recommends that Georgia and more than a dozen states should roll back their reopening efforts, limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, close bars and gyms and ask residents to wear masks at all times.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Wednesday banning local governments from instituting mask mandates and sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms Thursday over her mandate for Atlanta's capital requiring masks.
