Valdosta, Lowndes County community remembers 9/11 victims and survivors

VALDOSTA – Several community members and local first responders gathered Monday morning to remember those whose lives were lost 22 years ago in the September 11 attacks.
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County’s joint ceremony was held just below the steps of the county’s newly renovated Historical Courthouse. Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter began the ceremony with welcoming remarks.
“First off, I want to just commend this community for the way that they did come together during Hurricane Idalia. It was heart moving, emotional and extremely impressive. Everyone worked together as a team. Not only from the local governments working together, but our community as neighbors … coming together neighbors helping neighbors,” Slaughter told the large crowd.
He continued, “We are here today to recognize 9/11. Twenty-two years ago this country was viciously attacked by terrorists. We should never forget that but the biggest thing we should never forget is the fact that our first responders were running in while everyone else was trying to run out. Many of them lost their lives on that day trying to save other lives.”
Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Billy Young agreed and was proud of the local community’s outlook on the storm response.
When asked what this day means for him Young responded that, “The biggest thing is remembering the 343 firefighters that went into action that day and those who lost their lives.”
Working through Hurricane Idalia was the first time Young was able to see that level of community pride since the Sept. 11th attacks.
“It was so refreshing to see that community pride, especially with it being so close to that day,” he said in an interview after the ceremony.
The ceremony continued with Pastor Johnnie Quarterman of North Valdosta Church of God leading the invocation. Attendees then heard from Valdosta Police Department Chief Leslie Manahan as she took the podium.
“As we remember 9/11, we think of the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 when Americans started their days as usual, just like we did this morning. Having no idea what was going to occur at 6:46 a.m. the nightmare that would unfold and how lives would change forever,” Manahan said. “This reminds us that on a daily basis, no matter what’s going on in their personal lives, our first responders leave their families everyday to serve their community no matter what their call for service may be. They respond to those in need. They respond to danger as others run away.”
She recalled her visit to The Pentagon viewing the faces and reading background information of the victims including children. She will never forget the pictures and cards posted in remembrance for them. She called for everyone to remember the way the nation reacted the day after the attacks.
The memorial’s order of speakers continued with Sheriff Ashley Paulk and Colonel Ben Rudolphi, the vice wing commander at Moody Air Force Base.
The ceremony concluded with the Honor Guard members Investigator Harrell, Sgt. Matt Baker, Lt. Billy Wheeler and Deputy Mike Welch laying the wreath and with comments from Mayor Scott Matheson.