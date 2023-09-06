VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has experienced significant damage from Hurricane Idalia, and relief and recovery efforts have begun, according to a joint city-county statement released late Tuesday afternoon.
“We are extremely proud of the resilience and strength displayed by our community since Wednesday, Aug. 30. We will continue to work together to rebuild and emerge stronger than ever before. We understand that this is a challenging time for our community, but we are committed to working together to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Idalia,” the release shared on behalf of Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Ashley Ty said.
Disaster declaration
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has made the required request to President Biden with regards to Lowndes County being declared a major disaster.
“All emergency and major disaster declarations are made solely at the discretion of the President of the United States,” according to the FEMA website. Lowndes County Emergency Management has not been provided a timeframe during which the President will make a decision.
If Lowndes County (Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, Remerton and Dasher) is declared, an online portal and a Disaster Recovery Center will be set up for citizens to apply for assistance, the press release said.
On Monday, FEMA, with the assistance of Lowndes County Emergency Management, finished the Individual Assistance Damage Assessments and was able to identify close to 1,000 homes with significant damage, the city and county said. Lowndes County is working with state and federal officials to get additional assistance for Lowndes County residents affected by Hurricane Idalia. They have had crews out with FEMA personnel covering every single county road over the past several days.
As of now, there is no need to report individual damage to Emergency Management, the press release said. As soon as Lowndes County Emergency Management is notified of the president’s decision, a community-wide announcement will be made.
Debris removal
FEMA does not provide direct services to include debris removal, the city-county press release said. FEMA may reimburse local governments who pick up debris from the right of way, but FEMA does not send people in and they do not reimburse homeowners for debris removal. For the residents in the unincorporated area of Lowndes County, debris removal contracts have been activated, and work will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Residents should move debris to the right-of-way. The right-of-way will be cleared as quickly as possible. Do not place household garbage, bags, construction and demolition debris, or anything else that is not from a tree with yard debris. There are no length requirements on trees for the unincorporated area of Lowndes County.
If you live within city limits, please contact your city for instructions on debris removal. City of Valdosta residents should make sure yard debris is cut down to four-foot sections so that the city’s equipment can pick it up.
"There is a massive amount of debris, and it is going to take a long time to get around to everywhere," the press release said, "but we are already beginning the process of engaging additional resources to help us through the process. They will also likely have to make several passes through each area to collect everything. Bear with our teams, and don’t feel like you missed out if they come by and you still have stuff that needs to get to the road.
"Local governments cannot go on private property, though," the message continued. "We can only pick up what is in the public right of way. Private subdivisions should deposit all yard debris in one central location. It will be collected via coordination with private subdivision HOA representatives."
Tree and debris removal contractors are telling residents that FEMA is required to remove their yard debris. Yard debris will be removed by local government services regardless of whether Lowndes County is declared a major disaster area, the city and county said.
There are many volunteer groups in Lowndes County, and Lowndes County Emergency Management is coordinating with them. Crisis Cleanup has activated a private property, property debris cleanup, and home repair hotline for residents who need assistance cleaning debris from private property. The hotline number is 1-800-451-1954.
Utilities
To ease the financial burden in the wake of Idalia, both Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Utilities Department will suspend all late fees and water cut-offs from Sept. 5 through Oct. 31. For more information:
• Lowndes County Utilities Department at 229-671-2500.
• City of Valdosta Utilities Department at 229-259-3592.
Safety
Most fatalities and injuries happen after severe weather event itself is over, the press release said. Officials encourage everyone to practice chainsaw safety. When operating a chainsaw, it is important to wear proper protective clothing and glasses, choose the proper size of chainsaw to match the job, operate, adjust, and maintain the saw according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and check around the tree or pole for hazards, such as nails, power lines, or cables, before cutting. Be aware that trees may continue to fall over the next several days.
Roads, streets, and bridges across the community have been damaged. Motorists are strongly advised to not drive around or move barricades.
Power
Power company personnel continue to work around the clock to restore power, the press release said. As of Tuesday evening, Georgia Power had approximately 83 customers without power, and Colquitt EMC had approximately 1,600 customers in Lowndes County who have not had power restored. Some customers without power are residents who have damage to their houses, and it is not safe to turn their power back on until they get repairs made. Others are in areas that have significant damage that just take much longer to repair or are hard to access.
Residents are encouraged, for safety reasons, to refrain from attempting to address utility lines themselves. Downed lines are very dangerous and should be considered live until addressed by power personnel.
Citizens should exercise caution as generator use continues. Generators should be housed in a well-ventilated area, not an enclosed area such as a garage. Also, please make sure power cords are not left in standing water. Follow manufacturer suggestions for operating generators. If using a generator, make sure your main breaker is turned off. If someone has not turned the main breaker of the home or business off so that the location is isolated from the grid, the generator could send power beyond the location and injure or kill the utility worker trying to restore power.
If you are using a major appliance such as an oven and your power goes out, make sure you turn the appliance off so that it does not come back on automatically when power is restored.
Damage and repairs
If your home or business needs repair, please make sure that anyone working on your property is a licensed contractor. Licensed contractors should be able to provide a copy of their occupational tax certificate (business license), proof of insurance, and a contract that outlines the work to be done, cost, and a time by which the work will be completed.
A reputable contractor should not ask for payment upfront. There is no indication that there is going to be any financial or FEMA assistance at this time, the city-county press release said. Citizens with damage should contact their insurance agent for directions on obtaining estimates. Renters should contact their landlords.
Anyone without insurance is private pay. Criminal investigation teams from Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King’s office are in Lowndes County investigating reports related to price gouging and/or construction fraud. To report suspected fraud to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety:
• Fraud Tip Line: 404-463-0953
• Email: CID@oci.ga.gov
• Mailing address: OCI Criminal Investigations Division, 2 Martin Luther King Drive, Suite 720 West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334
For more information, visit: https://oci.georgia.gov/press-releases/2023-09-01/insurance-commissioner-king-deploys-staff-valdosta-response-hurricane?fbclid=IwAR0WU4xOtp6zi6OR8UpAVCF343A4OaAMSDcgmHj-5_MbvLiPbFMd-zi-F64
Crisis Cleanup has activated a private property, property debris cleanup, and home repair hotline for residents who need assistance cleaning debris from private property. The hotline number is 1-800-451-1954.
Feeding and distribution sites
Several sites have been operating throughout the city and county over the last several days. The ones that have been coordinating with Emergency Management are the Salvation Army and the Red Cross. The Red Cross and Salvation Army feeding sites will be discontinued starting today. As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Salvation Army will run two Food PODs where they will be passing out boxes of non-perishable food items. They will be set up at 5 Points and South Lowndes Recreation Center and run from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. or while supplies last.
Donations
Adventist Disaster Services has opened a Donations Management Center at Mathis City Auditorium from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The donation center will be open, accepting donations from now until Sept. 17. A list of common items needed by disaster survivors is below.
"Gift cards work great as they allow the survivors to purchase exactly what they need while placing money back into our community," the city-county press release said, "but any of these items are needed and welcomed."
No clothing items will be accepted.
Those who wish to donate cash should consider donations to one of the organizations that are supporting efforts here in Lowndes County. You can find a list of choices at gavoad.org.
Volunteer
Lowndes County Emergency Management is coordinating recovery efforts with a multitude of volunteer organizations operating within Lowndes County. Citizens who need assistance are encouraged to contact the Emergency Operations Center at 229-671-2790 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and provide information on what type of assistance they may need. Representatives at the Emergency Operations Center will work to match the appropriate agency that is best suited to meet their specific needs. Any volunteer groups who have not contacted Lowndes County Emergency Management are encouraged to reach out so they can be added to the list of available resources.
City of Valdosta updates
- Please do not attempt to drive through flooded roads or remove downed power lines. Instead, please report any safety concerns to local authorities.
- In light of recent storm activity, local authorities have been working diligently to ensure the safety and functionality of the community's infrastructure. This includes clearing stormwater blockages, removing downed trees from roadways, and installing traffic cones and barricades where needed. Additionally, assessments are being made to signals and signalized intersections to repair any damage that may have occurred.
- Further measures are being taken to check manholes, lift stations, high-trouble areas, and runoffs to ensure everything functions properly. In particular, signals are being given special attention to check for any broken poles or damaged signals that require prompt repair.
- Efforts are also being made to remove any remaining downed trees from the streets and pick up debris piles in the street with claw trucks. These efforts are all part of a coordinated response to ensure that the community's infrastructure is safe and fully functional in the aftermath of the storm.
- Citizens are not to mix their tree limbs or yard debris with “junk.” If mixed, it will not be picked up, and there will be a charge.
- Motorists who encounter a non-functioning traffic light should treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.
- Citizens are asked to double-bag spoiled food prior to placing it in the trash.
- Residential sanitation (green rollout can) will be picked up on regularly scheduled days. Green rollouts need to be placed out the night before normal pick-up days.
