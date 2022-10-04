VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta will host the Third Annual Festi-Fall event 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Unity Park Amphitheater.
Costumes are encouraged but not required, city officials said in a statement. There will be food trucks, and at the same time, Main Street will host its annual Witches Night Out.
“Dress up in your best witchy outfit, visit some downtown spots and support small businesses,” organizers said.
Festi-Fall Highlights
Treats, treats and more: The Fall Festival boasts 10-plus city departments and community organization booths spread throughout Unity Park.
All booths will have a theme around fall and Halloween. Attendees can trick or treat at each booth with a free tote bag sponsored by the City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street.
Activities: Interactive kids’ games, fall-themed music and many other fun activities throughout the night.
Games, Puzzles and Contests: Each city department will host an activity, contest or interactive experience. Examples include bean bag toss, bowling, lollipop pull, etc.
Food Vendors: Attendees can eat carnival-style food selections.
For more information, visit www.valdostacity.com or contact the public information office, (229) 259-3548.
