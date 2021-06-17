VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta imparted a birthday present to the United States Armed Forces via proclamation Monday. It was an honor to do so, Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
The U.S. Army turned 246 years old on June 14. To celebrate all that the military entity has meant to the country for so long, Matheson said the proclamation was the right thing to do.
But it was also a way to build better relations between the city, Army recruiters and the local Army Reserve branch.
“We all know we coexist here together, but this was a neat way to kind of celebrate,” the mayor said.
Recalling the birth, formation of its first infantry, initial name and current soldier count – the Army is the largest branch of the U.S. military with more than 1 million on duty and 800,000 in the Reserve and National Guard, Matheson said in the proclamation.
He declared Monday, June 14, 2021, the US Army’s 246th birthday in Valdosta. Army Capt. Christopher J. Keegan reminisced about the Army’s origins after thanking Matheson for the opportunity.
On June 14, 1775, a small band of patriots joined together to fight for a set of ideals, spanning a 246-year legacy, Keegan said. Those ideals were nothing less than revolutionary.
In September 1775, that same band of patriots started what would be known as the Army with only hunting muskets, the coats on their backs and provisional leadership and training.
Moving through history, Keegan said, citizens continued joining the armed forces to defend the country in moments of crisis such as Pearl Harbor and 9/11. It’s a spirit of patriotism persisting to present day.
“Today, we continue to defend our country and our democratic ideals with an all volunteer force,” he said. “Nothing illustrates our nation’s commitment more than putting our roots on the ground when and where they’re needed.”
A great example being the three individuals sworn into the army after Matheson read the proclamation – Curtis Newsome Spivey, Esther Azuah and Spencer Barker.
Spivey is going in as an aviation operations specialist and said he joined out of a desire to do something for himself.
With a sister that’s in the Army and father in the Navy, Spivey felt inspired. He’d spent the past decade out of high school – he graduated in 2011 – figuring out what he wanted to do and set his sights here.
Finally being sworn in, he said it’s an amazing feeling. He was glad to get to do this before he got too old.
“It’s like a sigh of relief in a way because I get to explore the world and get to do more than what I do at home,” Spivey said. “I get to defend the country from war and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Azuah is the youngest of the trio and said it felt great to be sworn in. She’s joining as an Army Reserve with a goal of being a nurse outside of it. She said she joined on a wish from her father.
“(Joining the Army) was my dad’s dream. He couldn’t achieve the dream so now I’m living (it),” Azuah said, referencing her father getting too old to join. “He’s proud of me.”
She said this was also a dream of hers too, though.
Barker said he joined with inspiration from and for family. His father is a combat veteran and joined the military, initially, to attain a better life for himself and his family.
Barker wants to keep that tradition going.
“I can’t wait to provide for my future family,” he said. “I want them to have a better life than I had, which I had a pretty good life, but I want to make it better for them. I’ll do whatever that takes (and) I’ll go to the limit if I have to.”
Similarly, the trio felt honored to be sworn in on the Army’s birthday, and while it received a proclamation from the city, Matheson said it was even more of an honor to send them off.
“It was neat to see their families as well and an honor to send them away with our full support,” Matheson said. “I don’t care if it’s law enforcement or military, I think sometimes they wonder whether they have everybody’s support. We wanted to make sure they knew they did.”
